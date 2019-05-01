Angelo F. Spataro, 92, of New Kensington, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Concordia at Cabot. He was born Oct. 26, 1926, in Mandatoriccio, Cosenza, Italy, son of the late Domenico and Rachele (Cerminara) Spataro. He was the husband of the late Evelyn P. (Traini) Spataro, who died in 2013. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Pasquale "Patsy" Spataro, Armando, Vincenzo and Ernesto Spataro; and a sister, Maria Spataro. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and was an usher at church for many years. Mr. Spataro served as an officer of the Sons of Columbus, Arnold, and the Spartaco Sporting Club, New Kensington. He enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to Italy and Argentina. Also, he enjoyed spending time in Arizona with family, especially after his wife passed. He enjoyed making wine, gardening, playing Bocce, reading, Opera and classical music, writing Italian Poetry and was a great historian of Italian culture. He also enjoyed being surrounded by his immediate and extended family, especially when entertaining. Survivors include a daughter, Rachele "Shelly" Spataro, of New Kensington; son, Riccardo "Rick" Spataro, of New Kensington; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the United States, Italy and Argentina.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/ supervisor. Prayer of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be at Union Cemetery Mausoleum, Arnold.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2019