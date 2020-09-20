Anita Fine, social worker and activist, died at home in Ithaca, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Anita was born and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., but lived the majority of her life in New Kensington. She attended Lincoln High School, graduated from Oberlin College, and earned a master's degree in social work from Columbia University. After marrying Dr. Daniel Fine in New York, they moved to western Pennsylvania, embarking on a special 61-year union in which they partnered as health care providers at a clinic for mine workers, raised three children, and collaborated on many social justice causes. Anita worked at the Miners Clinic in New Kensington for more than 30 years, where she headed the social work program and later served as the clinic administrator. In these roles, she developed a counseling practice in social work, educational programs about illness, and a training program for home health aides that was the first to be implemented in the region. Throughout her life, Anita organized and participated in a variety of social justice causes, including antiwar movements, civil rights, and equal opportunity for women. In the 1960s and 70s, Anita and her husband advised a local youth group that opposed the Vietnam War, organized bus trips to protests in Washington, D.C., and co-founded the Alle-Kiski Peace Center to support antiwar activities. Anita travelled worldwide to support the work of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, lobbied elected officials, and practiced civil disobedience at nuclear test sites in Nevada to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons. She organized friends and family to actively challenge racial segregation at local swimming pools in the 1960s, participated in the local chapter of the NAACP, organized the Alle-Kiski Neighbors Against Hate to oppose local race-based hate crimes, and served as a board member of the Pittsburgh ACLU. Anita was a founding member of the greater Pittsburgh area chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) and fought for equal rights and opportunities for women in her work and the local community. Anita was devoted to her extended family and deeply valued her relationships with friends. She was warm, kind, engaging, intelligent, a great listener, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Summers always included outdoor time in the woods with family and friends, conversing, swimming, picnicking, and enjoying nature walks. Anita loved to sing folk songs and enjoyed swing dancing to big band music. She was a skilled ping-pong player and could command an audience punching a speed bag. Anita was predeceased by her husband, Daniel. She is survived by three children, Michael (Kathryn) Fine, David Fine (Jane Piecuch) and Susannah Fine (Greg Shaw); six grandchildren, Danielle, Jacob, Max, Emma, Jonah, and Talia; and one great-grandchild, Isaac. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) at https://www.aclu.org/
, the Thomas Merton Center (https://www.thomasmertoncenter.org/
), or a local community food bank.