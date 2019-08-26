|
|
Ann Antoinette (DiMuzio) Santarlasci, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park. Born Dec. 1, 1930, to Nicola and Rosina DiMuzio, Ann was a lifelong resident of Arnold, and was a 1948 graduate of Arnold High School. She married Robert Louis Santarlasci, from Creighton, on Nov. 28, 1957. She and Bob "Satch" were married for 45 years until his passing on May 16, 2003. Together they raised their three children, Susan (Miller), Robert, and Steven in Arnold on Kenneth Avenue in the shadow of Roosevelt Park. Ann loved to sit out in the driveway and listen to live concerts performed on the Roosevelt Park stage while she watched her children play, dance, and ice skate on the skating rink. She also loved the music of Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra and was a devoted member of the famous 5S Fan Club (The Society of Swooning Souls of the Sensational Sinatra). Ann would often blast Streisand and Sinatra tunes on the record player while running the vacuum cleaner and singing along at full volume in an attempt to wake up her teenage kids on Saturday mornings. She worked at Western Pennsylvania National Bank/Equibank on 5th Avenue in Arnold for over 30 years, where she was the head teller. Customers knew her as "Anna Bank," as she was famous for her bright smile, her warm, friendly demeanor, and the fact that she was on a first-name basis with nearly everyone who walked through the door. She was a member of Mt St. Peter Roman Catholic Church her entire life, where she was an active and involved parishioner. Ann was an ardent sports fan and an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of her sons' Little League baseball, basketball, tennis and track teams, and her daughter's dance, cheerleading, and majorette squads. She was a die-hard fan of the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions. One of her favorite jokes was, "If God isn't a Penn State fan, then why is the sky blue and white?" Friends and family gave her the nickname "Buff" because she resembled a cuddly stuffed animal that you felt compelled to hug whenever you saw her. She was extremely ticklish and her infectious laugh could fill any room and brighten any situation. "Nana" absolutely adored her four grandchildren, Alyssa Nicole Miller, Abigail Lauren Miller, Siena Rose Santarlasci, and Radley Jones Santarlasci, whom she showered with the love and affection only an Italian grandmother can give. In addition to her children, Susan, Bob (spouse Tracy), and Steve, she is survived by nieces, Kathy Collantes and Beth Ann Fink; and nephews, John Kobik and Mark Santarlasci. Nephew Michael Kobik passed away June 30, 2011. Her sister, Mary Kobik, passed away April 26, 2017. Ann was a kind and humble woman who was loved, respected, and admired by family and friends. She will be missed by everyone who knew her, and her memory will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to have had her in their lives.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A Funeral Liturgy Outside Mass will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, immediately following the visitation. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019