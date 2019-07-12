Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Ann E. Watkins


1946 - 06
Ann E. Watkins Obituary
Ann Evette (Zelonka) Watkins, 73, of Allegheny Township, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in her residence. Born June 23, 1946, in East Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late John and Anna Bliznak Zelonka. Ann had been employed by the Kiski Area School District for more than 35 years as a teacher and guidance counselor. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, in Lower Burrell, and the Slovak Club, in East Vandergrift. Survivors include her son, John Thomas Watkins, of Thurmont, Md.
At the request of the family, all services were private. Arrangements had been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 12, 2019
