Ann L. Ferrara


Ann L. Ferrara Obituary
Ann L. (Locorotondo) Ferrara, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Pine View Personal Care Home, Parks Township. Born Dec. 28, 1925, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Antonette (Intini) Locorotondo. Ann lived in Vandergrift all of her life, and was a 1943 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She worked as a sales clerk for Ash Shoe Store, in Vandergrift, and was later employed as a secretary for State Farm in Vandergrift for more than 20 years. Ann was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and former member of its Rosary Society. She enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and baking. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ferrara, who passed away Feb. 1, 1998; brother, Frank S. Locorotondo; and a sister, Jenny E. Locorotondo. She is survived by her sons, Sam A. (Elizabeth) Ferrara, of Spring Church, and Denis J. (Julie) Ferrara, of Ellington, Conn.; grandchildren, Robert (Brooke) Ferrara and Andrea Ferrara, both of Connecticut, and Adam (Amanda) and Luke Ferrara, of Pittsburgh; and her great-grandchildren, Bodhi, Laylamae, Dominick and Arial.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Mausoleum, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 20, 2019
