Ann M. Stack, 93, of Lecanto, Fla., formerly of Cheswick, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Stack (2009) and loving mother to Gregory (Marian) Stack, of Medford, N.J., Dennis Stack, of Winter Haven, Fla., and Edward (Kim) Stack, of Lecanto, Fla.; devoted grandmother to Kristen (Larry) Logan, Gregory Stack Jr., Cheryl Stanton, Bobby Stack and Heather Stack; and adoring great-grandmother to 16 children. A celebration of life will be conducted at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla., upon entombment.



