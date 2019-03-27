Ann Onesi, 96, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Indianola to the late Frank and Mary (Batko) Firko. She had lived in Rural Ridge all her life and was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church for more than 70 years. She enjoyed reading, bible study at Transfiguration and spending time with her grandchildren. Ann is survived by her daughters, Eileen Lettrich, of Lower Burrell, and Bonnie (Mark) Stevens, of Indiana Township; and grandchildren, Scott (Tammy) Weiss, of South Carolina, and Brad (Cari) Stevens, of Pine Township. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Salvatore "Sam" Onesi, in 1992; and brother, Frank Firko.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland as celebrant. Mrs. Onesi will be laid to rest next to her husband, Sam, in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.

