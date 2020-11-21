Anna (Bibza) Basar, 101, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in QLS-Sarver (Fair Winds Manor). Born Aug. 13, 1919, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Pelican) Bibza. She was a graduate of Tarentum High School. At a young age, Anna worked for the Stern family, owners of the Stern General Store and Confectionery in Tarentum, and helped raise their two daughters, Natalie and Shirley. Anna also worked in child care at the former Heights Plaza Lanes and the circulation department at the Valley News Dispatch until her retirement. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter R. Basar; and siblings, Joseph Bibza, Milan Bibza, John Bibza, Bertha Durci, Olga Montgomery and Helen Popynza. Anna is survived by her son, Alan Basar, of Templeton; a stepdaughter, Nina Zeigler, of Zelienople; two grandsons; several nieces and nephews; as well as many caring friends. Anna lived her entire life in the Tarentum and Natrona Heights area. She lived a life full of generosity, while maintaining a great sense of humor and a love for people. She enjoyed sewing her own clothes and comforters, baking and cooking food from her Slovak background, gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles. At Anna's request, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights. Donations in Ann's memory can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Natrona Heights.



