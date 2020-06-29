Anna F. (Musick) Reynolds, 97, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Senior Care Home, Mars. She was born April 29, 1923, in Homestead, to the late John and Anna (Pluski) Musick. Anna grew up in Homestead and lived in Russellton, West Deer Township for the past 72 years. She was a homemaker and was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, the Owl's Club Russellton and the West Deer Senior Center, West Deer. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, David R. (Peggy) Reynolds, of West Deer; her daughter, Maryann Bryner, of Tarentum; her grandchildren, Jamie L. Reynolds, of South Park, Christine M. (Joe) Large, of West Deer, James Bryner, of Ohio, Douglas Bryner, of New Kensington, and Charles Bryner, of Tarentum; and her siblings, Mary Hillard, of Butler, and Steven Musick, of Georgia. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Reynolds; her son, Arthur J. Reynolds; and her siblings, Joseph, John, Michael and George Musick and Margaret Hillard. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and near her son in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.