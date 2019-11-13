|
Anna G. (Barr) Gerheim, 82, of Bethel Township, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in her residence. She was born May 11, 1937, in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Thomas Barr and Evelyn (Best) Barr. Ann had been employed as an interior decorator/artist for the J.C. Penney Co. in Lower Burrell for more than 10 years. She was a member of Pleasant View Brethren Church in Parks Township and the Armstrong County League of Arts. Ann enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, cooking, painting, going to the beach and spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, the Rev. Thomas J. McLaughlin (Lisa), of Apollo; a stepdaughter, Sheryl Seppa, of New York; two granddaughters, Traci Doland and Tricia Rearick; three great-grandsons; a sister, Marilyn Rea, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis P. Gerheim, in September 1976; and a brother, Thomas Barr.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Todd W. Ruggles officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
