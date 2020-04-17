|
Anna L. Scialabba, 64, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence. Anna was born March 27, 1956, in Bridgeport, Conn., and was the daughter of the late James and Phoebe (Berg) Scialabba Sr. Anna worked at Break and Eat, Etna, and was known to her patrons as "Dreamboat Annie." She enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, spending time with her grandkids, and tinkering with cars and anything she thought she could fix or make better. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Salmon, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Kayne (Breanna) Quinn, of Newport News, Va., Eric Quinn, of Cowansville, and Jasmine and Kathryn Trusiak; great-granddaughter, Diana Quinn; siblings, James W. Scialabba Jr., of Katy, Texas, Nancy Scialabba, of Shaler, and Marianne Salzman, of Wexford; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Anna Marie and Frank Scialabba. Funeral arrangements were private in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton. For online condolences, please visit westdeerfuneralhome.com.