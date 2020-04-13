|
Anna M. Capone, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehab, Oakmont. She was born July 19, 1935, in New Kensington, to the late Domenic and Angeline (Rulli) Giordano, and was married to Charles A. Capone, of Lower Burrell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Capone II; and a brother, Joe Giordano. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles with her husband, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles A. Capone; three daughters, Nancy Jean (Tim) Beeman, of California, Carol Ann (John) Capone-Watson, of Upper Burrell, and Anna Marie Capone, of Mars; a granddaughter, Angela (Scott) Novack, of Maryland; a great-grandson, Michael Novack; and a sister, Louise Thimons, of Tarentum. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. The family would like to thank the Allegheny Health Network Hospice and the Oakmont Nursing and Rehab Center for their compassionate care. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.