Anna Mae James, 92, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born March 1, 1927, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Tom and Louise Conwell Pole. Anna lived in the New Kensington area since the age of 16 and was a 1946 graduate of Ken Hi. She loved to cook and was known for her amazing pound cake. She also enjoyed gospel music, butter pecan ice cream, the color blue and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anna always put God above everything else. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth James Sr. and Clarence "Chico" (Colleen) Harris; grandchildren, Nichole Burkes, Ramona Harris, Damein Harris, Normeca Harris, Cymone Harris, Marissa Harris, Amanda Harris, Megan Harris, Sara James and Ashley James; great-grandchildren, Ariana Harris, Ashley Burkes, Halle Saxon, Sierra Burkes and Ryan Harris; stepsisters, Dorothy Pole, Betty Jean Satisfield and Billie Crawford; stepbrothers, Tom Pole Jr., Ronald Pole, Minthorn Pole and Robert Jemison; sister-in-law, Lorraine Harris-Driver; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James; daughter, Gerline Burkes; son, Ronald Harris; grandson, Kenneth James Jr.; sister, Kathalene Pole; stepsister, Ernestine Pole; and nephew, Chester "Chipper" Harris.

Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way, New Kensington. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary