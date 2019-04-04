|
Anna Mae Mancine, 76, of Tarentum, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis "Fran" Mancine; loving mother of Anthony (Linda) Mancine, Francis "Frank" (Nancy) Mancine Jr. and Mary (Bob) Carney; grandmother of Justin (Genna), Jarrod, Robert, Brittany, Philip and Michael; great-grandmother of Braylynn; sister of the late Tony Caiazzo; and daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Bergamasco) Caiazzo. Anna enjoyed crafts, ceramics, trips to the casino and playing bingo, even for pennies. She was quick with puzzles and a delight to be around, making friends easily. She loved her family dearly, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019