Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Mancine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Mancine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna M. Mancine Obituary
Anna Mae Mancine, 76, of Tarentum, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis "Fran" Mancine; loving mother of Anthony (Linda) Mancine, Francis "Frank" (Nancy) Mancine Jr. and Mary (Bob) Carney; grandmother of Justin (Genna), Jarrod, Robert, Brittany, Philip and Michael; great-grandmother of Braylynn; sister of the late Tony Caiazzo; and daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Bergamasco) Caiazzo. Anna enjoyed crafts, ceramics, trips to the casino and playing bingo, even for pennies. She was quick with puzzles and a delight to be around, making friends easily. She loved her family dearly, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , www.kidney.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now