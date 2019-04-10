Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Pavlovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Pavlovic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna M. Pavlovic Obituary
Anna M. Pavlovic, of Indiana Township, passed away suddenly Monday, April 8, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Tapovci) Savka. Anna lived most of her life in Indiana Township where she was a homemaker. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum. Anna graduated from East Deer High School and enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Sandra A. (Eric) Wilson, of Chandler, Ariz.; Ann M. (Robert) Hartman, of New Kensington; Daniel M. Pavlovic, of Indiana Township; and Michael M. (Karen) Pavlovic, of West Deer Township. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Pavlovic, in 1982; and two brothers, John and Edward Savka.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a parastas will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday. A panachida will be conducted in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum, with her pastor, the Rev. Adam P. Horstman, officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
The family suggests contributions to SS. Peter and Paul Church. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now