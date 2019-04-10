Anna M. Pavlovic, of Indiana Township, passed away suddenly Monday, April 8, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Tapovci) Savka. Anna lived most of her life in Indiana Township where she was a homemaker. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum. Anna graduated from East Deer High School and enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Sandra A. (Eric) Wilson, of Chandler, Ariz.; Ann M. (Robert) Hartman, of New Kensington; Daniel M. Pavlovic, of Indiana Township; and Michael M. (Karen) Pavlovic, of West Deer Township. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Pavlovic, in 1982; and two brothers, John and Edward Savka.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a parastas will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday. A panachida will be conducted in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum, with her pastor, the Rev. Adam P. Horstman, officiating. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

The family suggests contributions to SS. Peter and Paul Church. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019