Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
New Kensington, PA
Anna M. Pietryka


1956 - 2019
Anna M. Pietryka Obituary
Anna Marie Pietryka, 63, of Upper Burrell, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born in Sept. 25, 1956, in McKeesport to Donald Rausch, of Monroeville, and the late Helen T. Dudash Rausch, and had lived in Upper Burrell the past 24 years. Anna worked in the receiving department of Giant Eagle Supermarkets and attended St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and was a member of the Lower Burrell Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed estate sales, traveling, working, Bon Jovi concerts, Trans Siberian concerts, Hallmark Channel movies, Pirates games and fireworks. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, David S. Pietryka; son, Brandon (Caiti) Carson, of Lower Burrell; grandson, Gavin Enciso; sister, Carol Glass, of Plum; and brother, Mike (Carrie) Rausch, of Harrison City. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Hopwood.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 10 a.m. by a Christian Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
