Anna M. (Rhyshek) Trocki, 95, of Superior, West Deer Township, passed peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar. Anna was born March 31, 1924, in Volant, Lawrence County, to the late John and Rose (Urbaniak) Rhyshek. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. During World War II, she was proud to be one of the first female welders at Scaife Co. in Oakmont, welding hooks on the bombs. She was a true Rosie the Riveter. Anna loved playing bingo, bowling, cooking and baking, though she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by daughters, Christine (Norbert) Straznick, of West Deer, and Deborah (Thomas) Trulik, of Tarentum; and sons, Kim (Donna) Trocki, Mark (Deborah) Trocki and Robin (Mary Jayne) Trocki, all of West Deer. Anna is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Trocki Sr.; her daughter, Elaine Trocki; her son, George T. Trocki Jr.; her sisters, Julia Varshine, Helen Leggens and Bertha Turba; and her brothers, Charles and John Rhyshek. At Anna's request, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.