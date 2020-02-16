The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Trocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Trocki


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Trocki Obituary
Anna M. (Rhyshek) Trocki, 95, of Superior, West Deer Township, passed peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar. Anna was born March 31, 1924, in Volant, Lawrence County, to the late John and Rose (Urbaniak) Rhyshek. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. During World War II, she was proud to be one of the first female welders at Scaife Co. in Oakmont, welding hooks on the bombs. She was a true Rosie the Riveter. Anna loved playing bingo, bowling, cooking and baking, though she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by daughters, Christine (Norbert) Straznick, of West Deer, and Deborah (Thomas) Trulik, of Tarentum; and sons, Kim (Donna) Trocki, Mark (Deborah) Trocki and Robin (Mary Jayne) Trocki, all of West Deer. Anna is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Trocki Sr.; her daughter, Elaine Trocki; her son, George T. Trocki Jr.; her sisters, Julia Varshine, Helen Leggens and Bertha Turba; and her brothers, Charles and John Rhyshek. At Anna's request, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now