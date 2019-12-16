|
Anna Marie Solomond, 84, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 1935, was a daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Giuliano Solomond, and had been a life resident of the local area. Anna Marie retired as supervisor for AT&T and Verizon and previously had been a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She was a former member and secretary of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she served on the Pastoral Council, and St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. She was an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed card club, knitting, cross-stitch, crafts, traveling and time with her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her brother, Frank A. (Darlene) Solomond, of Allegheny Township; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Frank) Campbell, Christopher (Janine) Solomond, Laurie (Durvin) Corker and Jonathan (Melissa) Solomond; 18 great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces and -nephews; and several aunts and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Monday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made to (for Disney World). www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019