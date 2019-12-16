Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Solomond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Solomond


1935 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Solomond Obituary
Anna Marie Solomond, 84, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2, 1935, was a daughter of the late Frank Sr. and Rose Giuliano Solomond, and had been a life resident of the local area. Anna Marie retired as supervisor for AT&T and Verizon and previously had been a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. She was a former member and secretary of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she served on the Pastoral Council, and St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. She was an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed card club, knitting, cross-stitch, crafts, traveling and time with her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her brother, Frank A. (Darlene) Solomond, of Allegheny Township; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Frank) Campbell, Christopher (Janine) Solomond, Laurie (Durvin) Corker and Jonathan (Melissa) Solomond; 18 great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces and -nephews; and several aunts and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Monday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made to (for Disney World). www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -