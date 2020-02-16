|
Anna DiSabato Stone, 98, of West Haven Personal Care Home, Goodview Drive, Apollo, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Anna lived her entire life in Vandergrift until she moved to West Haven in 2017. Born Aug. 27, 1921, in West Leechburg, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Cassiodora Gasbarro DiSabato. She was a 1939 graduate of Vandergrift High School and remained active in planning and participating in class reunions into the 21st century. After high school, she worked as a secretary for James Kyle Co., Miller's Market, and Buttermilk Falls, all in Vandergrift. In later years, she was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 25 years. Anna was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. She was a 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, and enjoyed baking and working at various church functions and festivals. In addition, Anna loved being a line-dancing instructor at the Valerena and the East Vandergrift Senior Center as well as participating in the Silver Sneakers program at the Allegheny Township YMCA. She was also an avid Girl Scout leader and troop organizer. She received the St. Anne Award and the Diocesan Award for dedication to Scouting. While her children were in school, Anna was president of the Kiski Area Parent-Teacher-Student Association and was instrumental in instituting a scholarship fund and organizing post-prom festivities. Anna married Isaac J. "Ike" Stone on Valentine's Day in 1946. She loved traveling with her husband, taking daytrips to points of interest in the Pittsburgh area, and vacations to the beach with the whole family. She and Ike were also famous for their impromptu picnics at Crooked Creek Dam. Anna's whole life was one of service to her community, her church, her friends, and especially her family. She served as a role model and loving matriarch. Her family will greatly miss her smile, her encouragement, her support and her spirit. Survivors include daughters, Cassandra "Sandi" Stone Klingensmith (Marshall), of Allegheny Township, Michele Stone Bridges (Robert), of Lower Burrell; sons, John Stone (Barbara), of Pine Grove Mills, Joseph Stone (Jodie), of Vandergrift, and Thomas Stone (Sherry), of Allegheny Township; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Isaac John Stone, on February 15, 1983; a sister, Rose DiSabato, in 1915; a brother, Anthony DiSabato, in 2000; and a sister, Lucy DiSabato McCain; in 2016. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Everyone please meet at the church. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Vandergrift Meals on Wheels or the Vandergrift Public Library. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.