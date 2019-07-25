Annabell M. (Jarjabka) Wrbican, 89, of State College, Pa., formerly of Creighton, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Juniper Village, at Brookline, State College. She was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Braeburn, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Colesar) Jarjabka. Annabell grew up in Braeburn, and inherited her father's gift as a musician primarily playing the piano and organ. During her childhood, she was a gymnast in the local SOKOL chapter and competed in regional gymnastic events. She received her music degree from Duquesne University and went on to teach music at Arnold High School. After receiving her masters in music, she later taught at Deer Lakes for many years up until she retired. With her talents in music, she was also the organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, in Oakmont. Her lifetime hobbies included gardening and reading science fiction. She was a great admirer of felines and rescued many cats, providing them with a loving and caring home. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Wrbican; her son, Matt Wrbican; and her brothers, John and Daniel Jarjabka. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Wrbican, of Alexandria, Va.; her son Matt's life partner, Sharon Tomasic; her son, Bill Wrbican and his wife, Carrie Dzikowski, of State College; and her grandchildren, Sam and Nick Wrbican.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203-1606, https://www.nature.org. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 25, 2019