AnnaMae (Reid) Jones, 90, of Apollo, died peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Archibald Watt Reid and Jane (Miller) Reid. She was the sister of the late Rev. John D. Reid, of Gloversville, N.Y., and Margaret (Reid) Ehringer, of Pittsburgh. AnnaMae is survived by her nephews, George D. Ehringer, Richard L. Ehringer (Mary Carol), both of Pittsburgh, and David Reid, of Deerfield, N.H.; and nieces, Janet (Ehringer) Balena (William), of Cleveland, Ohio, and Barbara (Reid) Nazarian (Robert), of Amelia Island, Fla. She is also survived by stepchildren, Todd Jones, Jamie Druso (Joe) and Randi Clark, all of the Slippery Rock area; and seven stepgrandchildren. Also survived by brother-in-law, Richard Jones (Pat) and family, of Aptos, Calif.; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews and their families. AnnaMae will also be sadly missed by her pets, Annie and Flame.

There will be no public viewing. Memorial services will be held by the family.

Special thanks for the care by the Three Rivers Hospice, Quality Life Services of Apollo, and a very special thanks to her wonderful caregiver, Becky Baker. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the s Foundation (support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate), or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Western PA (www.cff.org/WesternPA). Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 22 to July 23, 2019