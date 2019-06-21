Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne E. Wolfe


1922 - 09 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne E. Wolfe Obituary
Anne E. Wolfe, 96, of Hyde Park, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Quality of Life Services West Haven Manor. Born Sept. 27, 1922, in McKeesport, she is the daughter of the late John and Agnes Singleton McCusker. She was a member of St. Edwards Parish, in Blawnox. Survivors include her children, H. David (Janie) Wolfe Jr., of Burleson, Texas, Jeanne Novicki, of Vandergrift, Richard Jeffery (Brenda) Wolfe, of Newfoundland, Calif., Joseph (Rose) Wolfe, of North Carolina, and Thomas (Sandy) Wolfe, of South Carolina, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Wolfe Sr., in 1999; two brothers, John and Robert McCusker; and a sister, Agnes Bertocki.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras, as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit us at www. dunmirekerr.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her name be sent to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now