Anne E. Wolfe, 96, of Hyde Park, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Quality of Life Services West Haven Manor. Born Sept. 27, 1922, in McKeesport, she is the daughter of the late John and Agnes Singleton McCusker. She was a member of St. Edwards Parish, in Blawnox. Survivors include her children, H. David (Janie) Wolfe Jr., of Burleson, Texas, Jeanne Novicki, of Vandergrift, Richard Jeffery (Brenda) Wolfe, of Newfoundland, Calif., Joseph (Rose) Wolfe, of North Carolina, and Thomas (Sandy) Wolfe, of South Carolina, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Wolfe Sr., in 1999; two brothers, John and Robert McCusker; and a sister, Agnes Bertocki.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras, as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

To leave an online condolence, visit us at www. dunmirekerr.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her name be sent to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.