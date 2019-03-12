Anne J. Lawther, 86, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born March 16, 1932, in County Galway, Ireland. Anne was a daughter of the late John and Anne (Naughton) MacDonagh and was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. Anne worked in the drapery department at Montgomery Ward and was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church. Anne loved her animals and was an avid reader. She will be remembered as the "sweetest lady you'll ever want to meet." She was the wife of the late Clarence R. Lawther. Anne was the loving mother of Ann (Shawn) Schafer, of New Kensington, and Clarence T. (Eldaree Meyer) Lawther, of Upper Burrell; special and loving grandmother of Tori Lawther, Kelsie Schafer, Kylie Schafer, Keaghen Schafer and Dillon Lawther; and sister of Eileen Polakovic, of Belle Vernon. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. 724-335-6500, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.