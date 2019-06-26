Anne M. Turney, 39, of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Butler, she had lived in Tallmadge since 1993. Anne was a server at TGI Fridays, where like all places she was quick to make friends and instant connections. She courageously battled cancer and remained positive to the end. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the outdoors, cooking and going to the beach. She was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Turney. Anne is survived by her daughter, Hallie M. Turney, of Tallmadge; fiance, Brian Sells, of Tallmadge; father, Donald E. Turney, of Tallmadge; brother, Eric J. Turney, of Bath; and grandmother, Mary Pelczar, of Worthington.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the DONOVAN FUNERAL HOME, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Further visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, with services to follow at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 26 to June 28, 2019