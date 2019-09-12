|
|
Annie C. David, 88, of New Kensington, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. He was born May 26, 1931, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Antoni and Monika (Jakobowska) Dawid. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Thaddeus David; six sisters, Helen Kulesza, Eleanor Carney, Jean Golon, Elizabeth Zaydel, Florence Roman and Irene David. She was a member of St. Mary Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She sang in the church choir, taught CCD at St. Mary's and was a sponsor for many years with the sodality of the church. Also, Annie was a member of the Catholic Business and Professional Women, and an officer in the Polish National Alliance, both in New Kensington. She was a claims processor for the New Kensington Employment and Career Center Office. She enjoyed baking, traveling and cruises. She was an avid bowler and worked at Hillcrest Lanes. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Survivors include a sister, Clara Sluser, of New Kensington; a brother, Francis David, of Allegheny Township; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at noon in St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Memorial contributions can be made in Annie's name to St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019