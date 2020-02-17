|
Anntinette (Suss) Kearney, 66, of Curtisville, West Deer Township, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born on this day, Feb. 16, 1954, in Furth, Germany. She had lived in Curtisville for the past 43 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tarentum and worked for the Deer Lakes School District as a custodian for more than 28 years. Anntinette enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Norman (Jean) Kearney, of West Deer, Andrea C. (Mike) McKotch, of Mars, and Michael (Kristen Lauschus) Kearney, of Leechburg; her grandchildren, Katelyn, Caden, Connor, Colton, Donovin and Maliea; sisters, Shirley (Ben) Friedlein, of Rossburg, Germany, and Patricia (William) Bullock, of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Bernie (Tom) Montgomery, of Saxonburg, Evie Burch, of Bairdford, and Cecilia (Jay) Updergraff, of Harrison Township; and lifelong friends Marilyn Holoweckyj, of Frazer Township, Ray Kulkowski, of West Deer, and Marianne Ables, of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Suss; her husband, Thomas E. Kearney Jr., on Nov. 13, 2012; and her sister-in-law, Danita Cassidy. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Services will be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday in First Baptist Church of Tarentum, with the Rev. Dr. Felicia Brock and the Rev. Bob Walker officiating. Everyone please meet directly at the church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent to First Baptist Church of Tarentum, 410 E. Third Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.