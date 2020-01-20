Home

Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Anthone Williams Obituary
Anthone "Awill" Williams, 31, was abruptly taken from us Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in New Kensington. Anthone is survived by his mother, Phyllis Napoli-Williams (Alvie); father, Keith; brother, Mike; sisters, Felicia, Tonni, Valen and Ashlee (Tate); his girlfriend, Karlyn; his five children, Akarah, Anthone Jr., Alijah, Vi'Andre (Kayla) and Antonio (Fontessa); his nephews and nieces, Deonte, Kaiya, Brydon, Aniya, Travonni, Ma'Qaih, Ashanae, Jarie, Ronald Jr., Amoni, Tania and Alayna; his aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dogs, Dolly and Bullet. Anthone's life revolved around spending time with his children, family and friends. He loved playing cards and video games. We will never forget his smile and generosity that brightened up the room. Anthone was a great father, always providing, nurturing and guiding each of them to be the best that they can be. He will be sadly missed and remembered by all. He has a special place in the heart of everyone who he has ever come in contact with.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, supervisor. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the River Community Church, 200 Freeport Road, New Kensington, with Pastor Dean Ward presiding. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Burial will be private.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, please visit www.Giunta-Bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 20, 2020
