Anthony Filotei
1948 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Filotei, 72, of West Deer Township, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Tony was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Antonio and Felechina (Lorrie) Filoiei. Tony was a store keeper for the former Republic Steel Co. and a scientific storeroom manager for Carnegie Mellon University, until his retirement. He was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Vietnam War, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5001, West Deer VFD No. 2, and served on the Board of Directors for West Deer EMS, where he was the longest acting member. Tony was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Transfiguration Campus, Russellton. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, MaryEtta (Moro) Filotei; sister-in-law, Toni Z. Moro, of West Deer Township; nephew, Joseph Moro; niece, Madison Moro; great-nephew, Nico Moro; great-niece, Rosalie Moro; daughter, Angela (Adrienne) Filotei; and his beloved companion, Bella. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas J. Filotei; and parents. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at Our Lady Of The Lakes Parish, with the Rev. James P. Holland as celebrant. Tony will be laid to rest next to his son, Nick, at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to West Deer EMS, 101 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, P.O. Box 149, Bairdford, PA 15006. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
OCT
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Lakes Parish
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
