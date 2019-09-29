|
Anthony Joseph Goralka, 91, of Tarentum, departed this life and went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights where he had been a patient the past 15 days after suffering a lengthy illness. He was born May 28, 1928, in Tarentum, a son of the late George L. and Julia (Bros) Goralka. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Tarentum. Tony was a 1947 graduate of Tarentum High School and also attended Community College of Allegheny County. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a corporal in the 25th Reconnaissance Company, 25th Infantry Division. He was wounded in action March 2, 1952, at A Satae-ri, North Korea, alongside his twin brother, Ernest. He received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, United Nations Korea Service Medal, Republic of Korea War Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantry Badge. Tony retired in 1988 after 38 years of employment at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, where he was an employee benefits co-coordinator, His time there also included positions in the employment office and the safety department, as well. Prior to that, he worked at the former Tarentum Paper Mill and also briefly at ALCOA in New Kensington and the U.S. Postal Service in Tarentum. He was a member of Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, Tarentum, where he had served as an usher and altar server for many years. He was a member of the former St. Peter Church, Tarentum, and sang in the Men's Choir and also belonged to the St. Vincent DePaul and Holy Name Societies. He was a 65-plus-year member of American Legion Post 226 of Brackenridge, a life member of The and The First Catholic Slovak Union (Jednota) Branch 831 of Tarentum. Tony enjoyed watching sports on television and was especially a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, as well as Notre Dame football. He enjoyed watching daily Mass on EWTN and at one time he was a member of the New Kensington Elks Men's Chorus and also enjoyed bowling and traveling. Tony is survived by his nephew, James Goralka, of Tarentum; a niece, Kathy Schreiber and husband, Joseph, of Allegheny Township; two great-nieces, Krista and Kelly Schreiber; and his sister-in-law Kay Goralka, of Tarentum. In addition to his parents and twin brother, Ernest, he was preceded in death by brothers, the Rev. George J. Goralka, the Rev. Albert A. Goralka and Francis A. (Frank) Goralka; his sister, Josephine Dusko; as well as brothers, Rudolph, John and Clement and sister, Mary, all in childhood.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Tarentum, with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019