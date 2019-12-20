|
Anthony J. "Tony" Klem Jr., 78, of East Vandergrift, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in QLS Sugar Creek Rest, Worthington. Born July 19, 1941, in East Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Anthony Klem Sr, and his stepfather, Anthony Chepkevich and mother, Josephine Zawacki Chepkevich. A graduate of Vandergrift High School, Class of 1961, where he was one of the school's star basketball players, setting a school record, he was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift. In the 1980s, he was part of the Vandergrift Softball League, where he pitched for Bucci's and Alfie McDuffs teams. Tony had been employed by Wean United Vandergrift Plant as a mold operator prior to their closing in 1982. He had also been a greeter at the Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home for many years before retiring in 2014. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, Steelers football and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates play, and had enjoyed socializing with friends at the East Vandergrift Slovak Club. In his earlier years, Tony enjoyed family vacations with daughters and his friend, Putchka (Jim Orkwis) to Ocean City, Md. Survivors include two daughters, Allison (Corey) Whitesell, of Leechburg, and Amy (Dan) Pauletich, of Seven Fields; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Maryn Whitesell and Nadia, Leah and Gianna Pauletich; his twin sister, Arlene (Paul) Sibik, of Apollo; his sister, Dorothy (James) Kerr, of Bellevue, Neb.; and a brother, Richard Chepkevich, of Honolulu, Hawaii. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Mennito; a brother, Bill Chepkevich; and his uncle, John Zawacki.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019