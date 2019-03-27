Anthony J. Rogalski, 67, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1951, in Kittanning, to the late Anthony and V. Phoebe Lambing Rogalski. Tony was a 1969 graduate of Freeport High School and laborer out of Local No. 952. He was a full-time dad who enjoyed his role as a loving father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tony is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane (Alese) Rogalski; he was the father of Maria (Zackery) Ayers, of Lower Burrell, and Anthony (Lesly) Rogalski, of Brackenridge; papa of Sofia Rogalski, Mia Ayers, Holden Rogalski and Beau Ayers; brother-in-law of Mark (Diana) Alese, of Harmarville; and uncle of Matthew and Andrew Alese. He is also survived by Roxanne, Cubby and Ozzy. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Alese; and sister-in-law, Carol Alese.

Friends are invited to celebrate Tony's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tony may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019