Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Rogalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Rogalski


1951 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony J. Rogalski Obituary
Anthony J. Rogalski, 67, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born June 19, 1951, in Kittanning, to the late Anthony and V. Phoebe Lambing Rogalski. Tony was a 1969 graduate of Freeport High School and laborer out of Local No. 952. He was a full-time dad who enjoyed his role as a loving father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Tony is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane (Alese) Rogalski; he was the father of Maria (Zackery) Ayers, of Lower Burrell, and Anthony (Lesly) Rogalski, of Brackenridge; papa of Sofia Rogalski, Mia Ayers, Holden Rogalski and Beau Ayers; brother-in-law of Mark (Diana) Alese, of Harmarville; and uncle of Matthew and Andrew Alese. He is also survived by Roxanne, Cubby and Ozzy. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Alese; and sister-in-law, Carol Alese.
Friends are invited to celebrate Tony's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tony may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now