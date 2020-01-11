|
Anthony Louis Chianese, 82, of Leechburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born April 7, 1937, in Rankin, he was the son of the late Samuel and Angeline Cenname Chianese. A veteran of the Army, he had been employed as a foreman at Epic Metals Corp. in Braddock prior to retiring in 1999 after 25 years of employment. A member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Vandergrift, Tony had been a past vice president of the Vandergrift Golf Course. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. Survivors include his wife of 63 years Olive "Boots" Harmening Chianese, of Lower Burrell; his daughter, Sharon Fawcett, of Lower Burrell; a son, Richard Anthony Chianese, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Jesse Fawcett, Danielle Fawcett, Desiree (Jon) D'Alessandro and Nicole Chianese; two great-grandsons, Domenic D'Alessandro and Caden Culter; and his sister, Ann Hopwood, of Swissvale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Chianese; three brothers, Frank, James and Vincent Chianese; and a sister, Rose Ferrara.
Family and friends will be received from 9 till time of Mass at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, with Father James Loew OSB as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020