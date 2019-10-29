|
|
Anthony Lasher Jr., 78, of Tarentum, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., son of Anthony Lasher Sr. and Rose (Zankowski) Lasher. He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Lasher Sr.; and mother, Rose M. (Zankowski) Lasher. He is survived by his brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Lasher, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., son, Anthony Lasher III, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., daughter, Tammy Dailey, of Tarentum, Tina (Brian) Konopski, Natrona Heights, and son, Thomas Lasher, of Tarentum.
At Anthony's Request, there will be no viewing, but a celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2134 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019