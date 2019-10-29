Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lasher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Lasher Jr.


1941 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Lasher Jr. Obituary
Anthony Lasher Jr., 78, of Tarentum, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., son of Anthony Lasher Sr. and Rose (Zankowski) Lasher. He was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Lasher Sr.; and mother, Rose M. (Zankowski) Lasher. He is survived by his brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Lasher, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., son, Anthony Lasher III, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., daughter, Tammy Dailey, of Tarentum, Tina (Brian) Konopski, Natrona Heights, and son, Thomas Lasher, of Tarentum.
At Anthony's Request, there will be no viewing, but a celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2134 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.