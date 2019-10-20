Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount St. Peter Church
Anthony "Tony" Peter DiPalma, 77, of Sterling Heights, Mich., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home, after a lengthy illness. Previously of Lower Burrell, Anthony was born Feb. 17, 1942, in Arnold, to the late Maria Ann and Camillo DiPalma. He grew up in the New Kensington area and attended St. Mary's of Czestochowa Grade School, then on to Arnold High School, graduating with the Class of 1960. He attended The Pennsylvania State University and took classes that prepared him for a career in engineering. Anthony was a Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam era, traveled the world, and spent many years in the Naval Reserve Unit. His most memorable travels were his visits to Italy, visiting with family. His love of cars and the automotive industry led him to Volkswagen, and eventually Saturn Corp. and General Motors in Detroit, Mich., where he retired following a fruitful career. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, The Italian Sons and Daughters of America and The American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Snyder) DiPalma; his previous wife, Lorelei (Stepek) DiPalma, of Penn Hills; his son, Allen (Jennifer) DiPalma, of Monroeville; and five grandchildren, Andrew Allen, Luke Anthony, Samuel James, Mark David and Lydia Mae. Also surviving are his stepson, Chris (Belynda) Snyder, of Macomb, Mich.; three grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew and Olivia; one great-grandchild, Brayden Jacob Snyder; his sister, Angela Ferich, of Lower Burrell; niece, Cynthia Ferich; nephew, Gary Ferich; and great-nieces and -nephew, Lindsay Goch, Shannon Goch, Angela Goch and Jessica (Ryan) Lynn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Interment with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
