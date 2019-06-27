Home

Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Anthony Q. D'Evadio Obituary
Anthony Quinn D'Evadio, 69, of Grantville, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home. He was born in New Kensington on May 28, 1950, and was a son of the late Quinto and Nancy (Barger) D'Evadio. Anthony worked for Ollies and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, New Kensington. He was a graduate of New York Police Academy. Most of Anthony's friends knew him by Tony. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his sister, Colleen (D'Evadio) Rebyanski, and brother, Henry George Greenwald Jr. Surviving are his daughter, Tiffany M. Harris, of Grantville, and her husband, Matthew Harris; two grandchildren, Mallory and Anthony M. Keffer; niece, Tammy Santucci; nephew, Henry George Greenwald III; sister-in-law, Roseanne Robinson-Greenwald; great-nephews, Michael Jr. and Marco Santucci; and great-niece, Mia Santucci.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by HETRICK-BITNER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 27, 2019
