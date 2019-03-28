Anthony Slomkoski III, 75, of Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, following a brief illness. Anthony was born July 29, 1943, in Montgomery, Ala., and raised in Natrona. He was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Guggie) Slomkoski Jr. After retiring, he made Sarver his home. In his early years, Tony served as an altar boy at St. Joseph Church, in Natrona. He attended Har-Brack High School and spent many happy hours with friends at "Tony"s Coffee Shop" by the Allegheny River. A huge fan of Elvis and James Dean, he had an encyclopedic knowledge of Rock and Roll and its roots in Pittsburgh. After serving in the Army, he earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Penn State University. Tony had a long career as a machinist at ATI (formerly Allegheny Ludlum Steel). He had a passion for labor history, holding several USW union positions, and was an active member of "S.O.A.R." He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, in Cabot. Tony loved traveling by cruise ship and visited many counties the world over. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson police cruiser motorcycle and was a member of "Legion Riders" motorcycle club and the American Legion Post 117, of Butler. Tony was also an actor in many regional plays and had several parts in motion pictures filmed around the Pittsburgh area. Tony especially loved visiting with his great-nephews and nieces who were the joy of his later years. He leaves his brothers, Michael Slomkoski and William Elliott; sisters, Candace Petit and Jeannine Stewart; nephews, Bryce Petit, Will Elliott and Benjamin Stewart; nieces, Heather Schwarz, Sarah Stewart and Elizabeth Elliott; great-nephews, Liam Elliott, Ezra Elliott, Andrew Schwarz and Forest Petit; great-nieces, Ariana Elliott, Claire Schwarz, Ivy Elliott, and many close relatives and friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with his pastor, the Rev. Ward Stakem, as celebrant. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

