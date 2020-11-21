Anthony "Tony" Simonetti, 87, of Frazer Township, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry. Tony was born March 3, 1933, in Horning, Pa., son of the late Dominick and Alice (Ruzzi) Simonetti. He was a graduate of West Deer High School, class of 1951, and was a leader for his six brothers in sports, especially football. As a young boy, he was a caddie at South Hills Country Club, where he was taught the game of golf by his mentor and uncle, Lou "Rip" Ruzzi. Tony served his country in the Army during the Korean War and was discharged as a Sergeant First Class. He then received his education through the GI Bill to become an electrician. Upon completing his education, he was employed by PPG Industries. Tony worked at the Creighton and Ford City plants and also served as the union president for AFL-CIO-CIC, Local No. 12. Tony met the love of his life, Betty Ann Vrana, a secretary at PPG, Creighton, and became married in 1957. He also had other jobs to support his family. He drove school bus for the Fox Chapel Area School District, worked at Michael Brothers Nursery, Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, and was a local mushroom grower and co-owner of Simonetti Mushroom, where he worked along side his wife and extended family. One of Tony's greatest accomplishments was co-founding Deer Lakes' Youth Football program, in 1972. To support this program, he established a local bingo fundraiser that was held every Friday night at the Italian Club, Russellton, for over three decades. This football program is still part of the West Deer Community today and in 2012, a football field near West Deer Senior Center was dedicated in his name, Simonetti Field. Tony was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and Italian Workers Aid Society of Russellton. Tony enjoyed getting together with his large family, gardening, watching sports, and volunteering his time supporting his youth football program. He is survived by his children, Anthony J. (Cristine) Simonetti, of Canonsburg, Daniel R. Simonetti, of Frazer Township, and Linda M. (Keith) Moyer, of McConnellsburg; grandchildren, Nicole and Evan Simonetti; brothers, Valerio (Marilyn), Donald, Dominick (Sandy) and Joseph (Marsha) Simonetti; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved wife of 62 years in 2019, Betty Ann Simonetti; and brothers, Richard and Robert "Gary" Simonetti. Visitation was held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass was celebrated at Guardian Angel Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Campus. Tony will be laid to rest next to his wife, Betty, at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
