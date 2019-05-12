Anthony Victor "Vic" Graziano, 96, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born Dec. 28, 1922, to the late Onofrio and Maria Ann Graziano. Shortly after his birth, Victor's family moved to Vandergrift, where he remained a lifelong resident. After graduating from Vandergrift High School in 1942, he served four years in the Navy, aboard the USS Miami, in the Pacific Ocean. After completing his tour in the Navy, Victor returned to Vandergrift, where he wed Nancy Donghia. Soon after marriage, Victor and Nancy purchased Jimmy's Tailor Shop. Victor became a self-taught tailor, and he enjoyed many years of employment, becoming known as "Jimmy the Tailor." Victor was a lifelong member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where he was an usher. He was also a member of the Vandergrift VFW, Post 566. He enjoyed gardening (growing his tomatoes), dancing to Polka music, spending time with his family, and working. Victor was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy L. (Donghia) Graziano, who passed away Feb. 2, 2002; brothers, George Bell and Tony Troncone. He is survived by his children, Anthony J. (Janice) Graziano and Maria A. (David) Romano; granddaughters, Holly (Eric) Isaac and Christina (Nicholas) Simmons; and a great-grandson, Brennen Durkin.

There will be no public visitation. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

