Antoinette Miller


1958 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antoinette Miller Obituary
Antoinette Miller, 61, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 3, 1958, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Teti; loving mother of Charles (Dawn) Miller, Michael (Nicole) Miller; grandmother of Mikayla, Natalie, Niko, Elina and Antonio; and sister of Frank (Lori) Teti, the late Mary (William) Freeman and Linda (Keith) Mason. Antoinette was also a proud aunt to Richard, Jodi (Kent), Toni (Jason), Sean, Gianna and all of her great-nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful, fun loving mother, friend to many and loved by all. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed eating steak with her family. Very few that have met her will be able to forget her and have a lifetime memory of some shared experience. Above all, Antoinette lived her life ensuring that her sons knew they were loved.
Friends and relatives are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Allegheny Valley VFC, 851 Parkway Drive, Harwick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
