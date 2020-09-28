Arlene Bibza, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Ludrosbsky) Makinak. Arlene worked as a caretaker for 13 years at Passavant Memorial Homes. She loved animals, especially dogs and cats, was a good Slovak cook, but mostly enjoyed her time with her friends and family. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church. She is survived by her children, Scott Bibza, of Lower Burrell, Kevin (Dorothy) Bibza, of Lower Burrell, Anne (Michael) Neville, of Lower Burrell, and Michael Bibza, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Alec and Kate Bibza, Colin Bibza-Morrow, Ryan Neville, Allee Kuhns, and Samantha Bibza; brothers, John Miller, of North Carolina, and Harry (Judy) Makinak, of Springdale; and sister, Ann (Robert) Kastl, of North Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Andrew Miller. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, PA 15068, 724-335-6500. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church. We are adhering to the CDC guidelines, and masks are required. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
