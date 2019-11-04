Home

Arlene K. McCutcheon


1951 - 2019
Arlene K. McCutcheon Obituary
Arlene K. McCutcheon, of New Kensington, 67, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home. Arlene was born Saturday, Dec. 22, 1951, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Carl E. and Margaret M. (Wills) McCutcheon. She was a case worker for the Department of Welfare, New Kensington.
At Arlene's request, services and burial will be held privately at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough. Arrangements are under the care of CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
For online condolences, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arlene has asked that there be no religious or charitable organization memorial contributions. She has asked that you keep your money to enjoy life while you can and have a great time.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
