Arlene L. Kemp
1943 - 2020
Arlene L. Kemp, 77, of Kittanning, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center, Kittanning. She was born June 17, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Claude E. Sr. and Queenie L. Chieruzza Kemp, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell until moving to Kittanning in 2007. Arlene enjoyed playing bingo at Kittanning Care Center and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates. She is survived by her two brothers, Claude Kemp Jr., of Arnold, and Robert (Kathleen) Kemp, of Cabot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, George Pierce; brother, Gerald Kemp; and sister-in-law, Donna Kemp. Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, by the Rev. Dean Ward, in THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Masks and covid-19 guidelines are required. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
