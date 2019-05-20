Armita (Spinelli) Klopsic, 96, of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Mrs. Klopsic was born Nov. 1, 1922, in Six Mile Run, Pa., to her parents, the late David and Rosa Camilla Spinelli, and had been a lifelong resident of our community. She graduated from Springdale High School in 1940 and later worked as a baker for the Former IGA in Cheswick. Armita was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale, the New Kensington Eagles and the Slovenian Club in Acme. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving her are her daughter, Antoinette (Dan) Carroll, of Cheswick; son, Albert (Pam) Klopsic, of New Jersey; sister, Jean Michalak, of Springdale; brother, Emilio "Amos" Spinelli, of Harmar; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brandon) Newill, Katelyn (Ferando) DeMoura, Jennifer (Matt) Cavalieri, Joshua Klopsic and Emily (Matt) Skym; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Albert Klopsic; and longtime friend, Meado Mascaro.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, in St. Alphonsus Church with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105.