Arthur Allen Bilbie, 79, of Springdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his home, surrounded by loving family. He was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Arnold, to the late Edward and Mae (Edwards) Bilbie. Art was a graduate of Arnold High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the Army, 1st Infantry Division, where he was in charge of supply for the Transportation Department. He retired from PPG as a purchasing agent after many years of service. Art's favorite thing in life was spending time with his family, his friends and his pet bird. He was very passionate about music, electronics, aviation and steam locomotion, and was a member of the Springdale VFW. Arthur is survived by his two children, Allen Bilbie (Chrissy Lumley), of Franklin, and Lisa Bilbie (Tony Green), of New Kensington. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Nee, of Arnold, and Sally (Allen) Weselesky, of Virginia Beach. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Danyelle Heckathorn, Michelle and Heather Lumley; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marlene McCurdy; his best friend, Joseph Liotta; and his bird, Doobie, who he loved very much. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, love of his life, Maxine M. Bilbie; brother, Howard Bilbie; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Nee and George "Bunny" McCurdy.

There will be a private service at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2019