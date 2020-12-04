1/1
Arthur A. Wagle Jr.
Arthur "Art" A. Wagle Jr., 85, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Apollo, after battling covid-19 and Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Wagle; father, Arthur Wagle Sr.; and siblings, Stan (Pat Wagle) and Dorothy Wagle. Art is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie Wagle; children, Denise (Jay Anderson) and Steven Wagle; siblings, Pat (Bill Devlin) and Ron (Nancy Wagle); granddaughters, Stephanie (Bryan Baldwin), Kelci, Kendra and Kayla Anderson; and great-grandson, Liam Baldwin; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Art took great pride in his work at Giant Eagle in Verona as a store manager. He started his career at Thorofare at the age of 15, and worked in food retail for 62 years, until his wife forced him to retire. Art enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, including trips to Nebraska to visit his son and granddaughter, and being active in the church. He will be remembered for his famous Grandpa waffles after grandchildren's sleepovers, his love of oatmeal cream pies, and his passion for classic cars. He was greatly admired by his younger brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Art's family recommends donations to Quality Life Services in Apollo, through www.dontstopdreamin.org/donate. Please designate your donation to QLS-Apollo or Three Rivers Hospice in Art's memory. Art's family would like to thank the staff at Quality Life Services and Three Rivers Hospice for their kindness and dedication to the patients and families.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
