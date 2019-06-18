Arthur Conrad "Artie" Clark Sr., 58, of Arnold, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born in New Kensington on Dec. 12, 1960, to Margaret G. "Marge" Lange Maslaek, of Arnold, and the late Arthur C. Clark Jr. A metalworker, Artie worked for Specialty Alloy Processing in New Kensington and previously for the Kittanning Brick Co. A hard worker, he was known to be an excellent handyman, especially with plumbing and roofing. He was a member of Arnold No. 2 Fireman's Club and the F.O. Eagles in New Kensington. He was an enthusiastic Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed pool and cards, time with his grandchildren and going to camp in Clarion. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Tiffany M. Clark (Christopher Crawford), of Lower Burrell; sons, Arthur C. "Artie" (Alana) Clark Jr., of Conway, S.C., and Kevin Clark, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Ashton, Maylei and Kaylynn Crawford, and Gabriela and Stephanie Clark; aunt, Joann Cepko, of Arnold; and cousin, Robert Hanzley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday by the Rev. Robert Lecocq. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

Please omit flowers.