|
|
Arthur C. Harbison, 90, of Cabot, entered into Glory to be with his Lord Jesus Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Born July 11, 1929, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Arthur L. Harbison and Ida Anderson Harbison. After graduating from Etna High School in 1947, he worked in the Pittsburgh Steel Mills. Art then worked as a data storage analyst for Gulf Research for 32 years and retired in 1986. He was a member of Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder Emeritus, a life member of the Harmar V.F.D. and a charter member of the Lower Valley Ambulance Service. He lived a life of service to others. He enjoyed riding his quad at camp and could be seen riding it around Concordia. He also enjoyed carpentry, designing electrical projects and oil painting. Surviving are his second wife, Barbara Saylor Harbison, whom he married June 20, 2015; his son, A. Daniel (Bonnie) Harbison, of Butler; his daughter, Amy (Ken) Gray, of Gibsonia; eight grandchildren, Brooklynn (Rich) Gaus, Meredith (Mick) Torre, Isaac Harbison, Jordan (Katarina) Gray, Zachary (Tiffany) Gray, Bradley Gray, Lucas Gray and Brycen Gray; and four great-grandchildren, Isabella Gaus, Adelynn Gaus, Zion Harbison Gray and Sanja Gray. He is also survived by four stepdaughters; and seven stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 60 years, Barbara Waterhouse Harbison, June 1, 2012; one brother, William Harbison; and one sister, Marion Orris.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church, with lunch to follow. Private interment will be in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmarville.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, or the Christian Recreation Program at Gospel Fellowship Presbyterian Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019