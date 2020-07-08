Arthur Guy Mirandola, 62, of Vandergrift, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his residence. Born Aug. 15, 1957, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Arthur and Lillian Dailey Mirandola. He had been employed by Grand Packaging in Parnassus as a forklift driver for his 27 years of employment. Art was a member of Kiski Valley Assembly of God Church in Leechburg. He enjoyed bowling, softball, shooting pool and had been a coach for Vandergrift Little League and for the Kiski Valley Tigers. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Patricia Bossio Mirandola, of Vandergrift; his son, Lawrence Johnson, of Apollo; his daughter, Maria (Richard) Block, of Vandergrift; three grandchildren, Zander, Kaydence and Elijah Block; along with two nephews, Ronnie Howes and Gary Joe Bernd, both of Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Patricia Mirandola, Peggy Mirandola and Kathi Howes; and his grandson, Ragnar Johnson. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Tom Ferris officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Due to public health concerns and our familys health, and per CDC guidelines and the PA State Department of Health, A MASK IS MANDATORY AT THE VISITATION. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
