Arthur William Thomm Sr., of Martinsburg, W.Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully during the morning of Sept. 14, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Elizabeth Horneman Thomm and William F. Thomm, of Harwick. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bertie Reedy; five babies; and his best friend, Ronald Martin. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia, of 50 years; his son, Arthur II, daughters, Shannon (Dirk) Kraushaar and Samantha (Michael) Showe; grandsons, Arthur III, Nathan and Logan, and granddaughters, Grace and Kendall; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Art graduated from Springdale High School in Springdale, and then enlisted in the Navy prior to turning 18 in 1963 and proudly served aboard the USS America, where most of his time was spent in the Mediterranean. After honorably serving in the Navy, Art spent 38 years working for General Motors Corp., first in Cheswick and then transferring to the Martinsburg, W.Va., parts plant in 1988. He retired from General Motors in 2006 and moved to Lake Placid, Fla., for several years before returning to the Martinsburg area to be with family. He was a member of Equality Lodge No. 44 A.F.&A.M. in Martinsburg, W.Va., where his son had the honor of conferring all of his degrees. Art loved to fish, and loved spending time surf fishing on the beach as much as possible. He loved to hunt in his early days, and spent a lot of time with friends in the outdoors. Art had a deep love for woodworking, as can be seen by the many pieces of handmade furniture throughout his home. He enjoyed watching westerns as well as Star Trek reruns, and would spend time watching shows and making cross-stitch items for loved ones. He had recently celebrated his 75th birthday, and 50 years of marriage. A memorial will be planned for a future date.



