|
|
Ashley D. Hwostow, 34, of Allegheny Township, formerly of West Deer Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, with family by her side. We are deeply saddened and our hearts are broken, but find comfort in knowing she is at peace. Ashley was born Dec. 22, 1985, grew up in Kittanning, and attended Kittanning High School. She was previously employed at Unifirst in New Kensington. Ashley had a loving heart and regardless of her struggles, always had a big smile and hug for those she loved. She adored her sons and nephews and enjoyed spending time at family gatherings and styling hair. She found pleasure in helping others and her kind heart led to her willingness to give when able. She was never afraid to take on new challenges and would always tackle them with determination. Ashley was the cherished mother of Macoya and Demari Johnson, whom she shared with Lamont Johnson. She was the beloved daughter of Michael and the late Shari (Tadder) Hwostow; and loving sister to Kristen Harman, Tasha Hwostow and Aaron Hwostow. She was also survived by her caring grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and many friends.
The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, P.O. Box 21, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 3 p.m., with the Rev. James Ramsey officiating. Her burial will be private.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020